Valdosta, GA

VCS weekly COVID update

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValdosta City Schools’ last day was Friday, May 21, for students and Monday, May 24, for staff. The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us through Monday, May 24, at noon. This is our final COVID-19 weekly update.

