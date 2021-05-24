<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->12th dead whale washes up on San Francisco Bay Area beach this year - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Pacifica, CA

12th dead whale washes up on San Francisco Bay Area beach this year

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the carcass of a gray whale discovered on Pacifica State Beach on Friday was the 12th dead whale to wash up on a San Francisco Bay Area beach this year. The Marine Mammal Center says tissues from the whale confirms it was an approximately...

www.turnto23.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Andreas, CAEast Bay Times

New San Andreas Fault research might change how damage shakes out

Ten years ago, Kim Blisniuk was hiking along the San Andreas fault in the Coachella Valley desert when she looked up and saw something spectacular in the rocks: channels running along the canyon that would later challenge scientists’ understanding of how quake damage in Southern California might shake out. “It...
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Francisco, CAMercury News

San Francisco homicides: Three fatal shootings within 18 hours

Three people were fatally shot within 18 hours Friday and Saturday, the San Francisco police reported. • On Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, in the Excelsior district. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The victim was identified as Jose Vergara-Lopez, 31.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
San Mateo, CAEast Bay Times

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
Marin County, CAPress Democrat

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
EnvironmentSFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area is for mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the 50s along the coast and the 60s around the bay and inland. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 40s. The slight warming is likely Tuesday for...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcon chicks determined to be male

Three fuzzy gray-white lumps of fur practice flapping their tiny wings in their nest within the Campanile. Although they are still being fed by their parents, these falcon chicks are quickly learning how to walk, run and eventually fly. On May 12, UC Berkeley’s three new peregrine falcons were all...