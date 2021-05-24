newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Body Of Missing Man Found Inside Dinosaur Statue In Spain

By CBS News
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a missing man was found inside a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in a suburb of Barcelona, Spanish police reported, according to BBC News. Police said a father and son noticed a smell coming from the Stegosaurus figure on display in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, and called police after the father saw the body through a crack in the dinosaur's hollow leg.

www.newson6.com
#Dinosaur#Stegosaurus#Papier M Ch#Man#Spanish Police#Smell#Authorities#Barcelona#Santa Coloma#Firefighters#Bbc News Reports
