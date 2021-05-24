Former Amazon Exec Joins American Airlines as Chief People Officer

newsbreak-logo
American Airlines has hired former Amazon executive Mecole Brown as chief people officer, a position that will lead the carrier in employee-facing areas including recruiting and diversity, equity and inclusion. Brown most recently was VP of human resources for two different businesses within Amazon and prior to that was SVP and chief human resources officer for Conifer Health Solutions as well as SVP of human resources for Walmart's U.S. stores and chief diversity officer for Walmart.

