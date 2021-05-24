Former Amazon Exec Joins American Airlines as Chief People Officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. RNL, the leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions, has announced that Greg O’Brien has joined the firm as Chief Growth Officer. O’Brien will guide RNL’s overall growth in its solutions for undergraduate enrollment and higher education philanthropy while also leading its expansion into the online and graduate markets as an alternative to traditional online program management (OPM) providers. The hiring of O’Brien along with RNL’s acquisition of Helix Education earlier this year demonstrate RNL’s commitment to helping campuses increase their enrollment results and ROI in the graduate and online student markets.