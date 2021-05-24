newsbreak-logo
Cincinnati, OH

Teams back on Ohio River as search for Nylo Lattimore continues

By Jared Goffinet
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers for Christian Aid Ministries, a search organization, were on the Ohio River Monday searching for Nylo Lattimore. They will be back out on the water starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. “Current and depth and debris, all of that plays into a search. So, we do everything...

