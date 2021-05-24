newsbreak-logo
Columbus Grove, OH

Boil water advisory issued for Columbus Grove

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS GROVE — The Village of Columbus Grove has issued a boil water advisory until further notice due to a loss of water pressure. Any water for cooking or consumption will need to be boiled before use. Residents with questions can contact the village directly.

