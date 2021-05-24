Boil water advisory issued for Columbus Grove

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC137-121530- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210512T1500Z/ /OTTO1.1.ER.210510T2035Z.210511T2130Z.210512T1500Z.NO/ 1017 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Blanchard River at Ottawa. * Until this morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 23.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Flood water also gets into low farmlands. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.7 feet on 03/21/2008. Target Area: Putnam The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Ohio Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Minor flooding from past weekend heavy rainfall will continue.