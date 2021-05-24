Mickelson's Win Reminds Us of Why Sports Can Be So Special
Dan Patrick reacts to Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson winning his 2nd PGA Championship and sixth career major title overall. Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major tournament and Dan says whether you're a golf fan or not, you can appreciate Mickelson's win at the age of 50. Dan believes Mickelson was feeding off of the huge gallery of fans at Kiawah Island, and his victory served as a reminder of why sports can be so special.