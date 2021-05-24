<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Mickelson's Win Reminds Us of Why Sports Can Be So Special - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Mickelson's Win Reminds Us of Why Sports Can Be So Special

Fox Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Dan Patrick reacts to Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson winning his 2nd PGA Championship and sixth career major title overall. Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major tournament and Dan says whether you’re a golf fan or not, you can appreciate Mickelson’s win at the age of 50. Dan believes Mickelson was feeding off of the huge gallery of fans at Kiawah Island, and his victory served as a reminder of why sports can be so special.

Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
