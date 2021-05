We are less than one month from the grand opening of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus and we cannot wait to finally explore the new land!. We’ve already gotten a peek at the construction wrapping up in Disney California Adventure, checked out the costumes that Cast Members (or recruits) will be wearing, and learned about all the new rides, characters, and entertainment coming to the land. And, now we’re finally getting a look at the official menu for FOUR new dining options opening soon!