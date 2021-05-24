Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis, “She Walks in Beauty”
Like Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois, Marianne Faithfull has been codependent on the kindness of strangers and familiars. From Jagger/Richards and Heathcote Williams to Tom Waits and Hal Willner, Faithfull has happily taken their heed, their lead, and pushed each of these songwriters and producers to aid her craggy baritone and the breathiness of a life well lived (and nearly dead several times, including a hard bout with COVID) to new emotional highs.floodmagazine.com