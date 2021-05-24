newsbreak-logo
Food insecurity in the Carolinas continues to grow

By Kevin Campbell
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc3ef_0a9TQ0jp00

The need is evident for anyone who sees the lines of cars at any number of food distributions where food is supplied by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Some estimates indicate that 100,000 more people entered poverty in our 24 county region.

For the past 16 years, WSOC-TV and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina have partnered to end area hunger through the 9 Food Drive.

There are many ways that you can help fight hunger, and there is a great need to combat food insecurity in the Carolinas.

Approximately 553,000 people in our 24-county region live at or below the poverty level.

Over 42% of the people at risk of hunger in our region are children and seniors — almost 182,000 children and over 48,000 seniors.

The partner agencies of the food bank report that requests for food assistance have continued to increase at a rapid pace.

The unforeseen effect of the coronavirus has caused significant changes to how food donations can be collected and distributed.

You too can help by donating canned or nonperishable food items now at any Arby’s, Ashley HomeStore or E.R. Services.

A complete list of donation locations is listed here.

Because the food bank supplies food and essential grocery items to hundreds of agencies, a monetary donation helps all of these organizations. For every $1 the food bank receives, it distributes seven pounds of food. You can donate now by clicking on this link.

There is a great need for funds to purchase healthy shelf-stable items for food boxes.

These boxes will help feed families whose children are missing school meals, seniors being asked to stay safely in their homes, those who are quarantined in need of food , and employees in our community being impacted by decreases in work hours.

Second Harvest has a donation program in place, with different levels of giving. Donors can equate their monetary donation to what can be supplied by the food bank.

Here are some of the giving levels:

A donation of $7 will help provide a food backpack for children missing school meals.

A donation of $13 will help provide a food box of 12 to 13 healthy staple items.

A donation of $25 will help provide a seven-day nutritionally balanced food box.

Food boxes are filled with a variety of items (protein (peanut butter), cereal, fruit and vegetables). Each box varies, depending on what items the food bank can purchase.

If you have an inspiring story to share, email Kevin Campbell, WSOC-TV/WAXN-TV/Telemundo Charlotte public affairs manager, at Kevin.Campbell@wsoctv.com.

