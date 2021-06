In her song “Boys”, Charlie XCX sings “I’m sorry that I missed your party… I was busy thinking ‘bout boys.” Would you buy her excuse if you were throwing a party? I sure wouldn’t; if people RSVP, I generally expect them to show. But what if Charlie XCX changed “boys” to “weight” in her song? Would that lend any more credence to the excuse? Would you accept that as reasonable? That’s the reason I backed out of a party last weekend; if I could sing (which I cannot), I’d be belting out “I’m sorry that I missed your party… I was busy thinking ‘bout weight.”