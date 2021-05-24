newsbreak-logo
Risk of second stroke can be reduced with prevention efforts based on cause of first stroke

By American Heart Association (AHA)
Newswise
 4 days ago

Newswise — DALLAS, May 24, 2021 -- Having a stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a "mini-stroke," increases the risk for a stroke in the future. Identifying the cause of the stroke or TIA can lead to specific prevention strategies to reduce the risk of additional strokes, according to an updated guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The guideline is published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

