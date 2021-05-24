newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

After Blackouts, Texas Moves to Make Power Plants Weatherize

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers advanced a sweeping and potentially costly measure that would require power plants and some gas facilities to prepare for extreme winter weather as part of an effort to avoid a repeat of February’s energy crisis. The Texas House of Representatives on Monday gave final approval to...

www.investing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddie
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Plants#Power Grid#Power Generators#Grid Power#Wind Power#Gas Turbines#Blackouts#House#Texans#Nrg Energy Inc#Nyse#Vistra Corp#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Utilities#State Senate#Bloomberg L P#Gas Plants#Power Cuts#Power Plant Instruments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypowermag.com

The POWER Interview: Spotlight on the Solar Wave

Growth in the solar power sector is coming from many angles, with utilities building ever-larger solar arrays, and more homeowners and building owners putting panels on their rooftops. Many utilities and other companies also are expanding offerings of community solar, a way for electricity customers to get the benefits of solar power without having to install a rooftop system.
California Statepv-magazine-usa.com

Proposed bill that could gut California rooftop solar draws fire

Concurrent to the net energy metering (NEM) proceeding being held by the California Public Utilities Commission, a bill has been introduced to the state assembly that would amend the credits that legacy, current, and future solar customers receive for their systems. The bill’s approach has many across the industry describing it as shocking and dangerous.
Energy IndustryLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Staples: State needs power grid reforms that lead to reliability

As Texans move past the damages of Winter Storm Uri, we must not move on without making meaningful changes that guarantee increased reliability. No Texan should ever have to endure such dangerous and deadly conditions again because the electricity supply chain failed to sufficiently perform. Moving forward, the most immediate...
Energy Industrynewspressnow.com

Grid faces a colossal challange

America’s energy future will be shaped to a significant degree by two new tensions that are rapidly converging. A massive number of electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be populating our roads, but our nation’s electric grid is woefully unprepared to supply the additional capacity required to fuel these vehicles. Even this summer, the entire western electricity grid is facing the threat of blackouts for lack of adequate supply. If our transportation future is transitioning toward electric, something has to give.
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas missing chance to avert deadly blackouts, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elzie Ford lost power in his freezing home for nearly a week during February’s catastrophic blackouts in Texas. By the time the 68-year-old widower was found on the floor, his hands were purpled with frostbite. He died the next day. “The whole thing was a train...
Kimball, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

End Game For Power Plant?

The Kimball City Council and the Kimball Board of Public Works met in a joint session on Monday evening in the City Council Chambers. The only item to be discussed at the meeting was the future of the power plant. Although the power plant produced electricity when it was needed in February, over the past few years it has become a drain financially on the city budget.
Texas Statepower-grid.com

EC Source-S&L joint venture rebuilding AEP 69-kV Texas transmission line

American Electric Power is having one of its Texas transmission lines upgraded for a potential capacity expansion. ECSL, a joint venture of EC Source and Sargent & Lundy, is rebuilding 28 miles of wooden structures with 485 steel supports to help improve reliability on the Yellowjacket-Junction transmission line near Menard. The rebuilt 69-kV line will accommodate a 138-kV energized line if customers need more capacity, according to the release.
Illinois Statenaturalgasworld.com

CO2 storage set for testing at Illinois power plant

The test facility could store as much as 200 tons of CO2 per day. Linde Engineering America said May 27 it will work with chemical company BASF to develop a pilot project to capture CO2 from a power plant in Illinois. Linde said it was selected by the US Department...
Energy IndustryIER

Will Batteries Replace Natural Gas Generation?

A decade ago, natural gas displaced coal as America’s top electric-power source due to hydraulic fracking technology that provided inexpensive natural gas. Now, environmentalists want to replace natural gas with batteries charged with wind and solar power despite battery storage providing less than 1 percent of the U.S. electricity market and costing over 3 times more than combined cycle natural gas generation, rivaling offshore wind for the most expensive technology that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) considers. Batteries would also require massive land requirements to back up an entirely renewable electric system and they are not able to provide electricity for more than a few hours with current technology. Currently, storage batteries can discharge for four hours at most before needing to recharge.
Politicstpr.org

As Lawmakers Move To Settle Billions In Blackout Debt, Some Fear A Ratepayer Ripoff

During Texas' catastrophic blackout in February, the cost of electricity and natural gas shot through the roof. Those price spikes helped gas suppliers, banks and power generators make billions, but many are still owed money. It is a debt so staggering that state lawmakers have stepped in to craft a bailout for companies and institutions unable to pay.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Weatherizing the Texas power grid: How much will it cost?

TEXAS, USA — Weatherization will not be cheap for Texas energy providers. So when the CEO of Vistra Corporation, Curt Morgan, said weatherization was a critical objective for the legislature this session, it's a good indicator of what's at stake in the state. "We created a situation where people are...
Energy Industryalloaadvertiser.com

Plans for Fishcross power plant are refused

PLANS for a peaking power plant near Fishcross have been refused by councillors last week. Clackmannanshire Council's Planning Committee refused the application for the gas-fired electricity generating facility, made by Greenock-based company Fishcross Generation Ltd. Almost all councillors agreed with planning officers' recommendation to refuse the plan as it did...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Minorities Far More Likely To Have Experienced Blackouts In Texas Winter Storm

In the past few months I have discussed infrastructure vulnerabilities associated with massive power losses caused by the Polar Vortex-related winter weather in 2021. Life -sustaining energy and water delivery was disrupted in Texas and parts of the Southeast. In a Forbes piece written on February 17th, I noted that nearly 3 million people were still without power in Texas. A new analysis by scientists reveals that minority populations were greater than four times as likely to suffer from an energy blackout than predominantly white areas.