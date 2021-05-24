Activist Green: 'The mayor is blocking a project that will save lives'
Chicago community activist Ja'Mai Green fears his relationship with Mayor Lori Lightfoot has deteriorated to another level. “There’s a massive youth center being built on the South Side of Chicago & Mayor Lightfoot told her staff to stop working on it cuz I’m apart of it,” Green recently posted on Twitter. “I texted the mayor about it, she told me to stop contacting her. The mayor is blocking a project that will save lives, WOW.”chicagocitywire.com