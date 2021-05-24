<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->GCHS graduates: continue to strive for greatness, create community - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
GCHS graduates: continue to strive for greatness, create community

Garden City Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden City High School class of 2021 has officially graduated. Two graduation ceremonies were held Saturday for the class. Riley Metheney, senior speaker, said the story of the the class of 2021 is based on a quote by author Sarah Adams, "I'm an equal of the world not because not because of the cars I drive, the size of the TV I own, the weight I can bench press or the calculus equations I can solve. I am equal to all I need because of the kindness in my heart."

