Sheriff Slams ‘Cowards’ Accused of Leaving Missouri Teen to Die of a Drug Overdose in Wooded Area on Side of a Highway
An 18-year-old Farmington, Missouri woman who was last seen in early May and was reportedly found dead last Thursday in a wooded area off of Highway M died of what police believe was an “accidental drug overdose.” Now the sheriff is speaking out against the “cowards” accused of leaving Mikayla Jones for dead, abandoning her on the side of the road instead of calling for help.www.msn.com