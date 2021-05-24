newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, MO

Sheriff Slams ‘Cowards’ Accused of Leaving Missouri Teen to Die of a Drug Overdose in Wooded Area on Side of a Highway

By Matt Naham
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old Farmington, Missouri woman who was last seen in early May and was reportedly found dead last Thursday in a wooded area off of Highway M died of what police believe was an “accidental drug overdose.” Now the sheriff is speaking out against the “cowards” accused of leaving Mikayla Jones for dead, abandoning her on the side of the road instead of calling for help.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Caledonia, MO
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Farmington, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Missing Persons#Cowards#County Police#Police Detectives#County Sheriff#State Police#Good Samaritan#The Daily Journal#Missouri Woman#Wooded Area#Sheriff Jacobsen#Authorities#Men#Pierce Road#Fentanyl#Prosecution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Missouri study underway to identify species of ticks and to better deal with tick-borne illnesses

A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here and to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis and tularemia.
Farmington, MODaily Journal

Teen injured in crash Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday morning near Farmington. According to patrol reports, at 6 a.m., Leviticus N. Henn, 18, of Farmington was driving southbound on Bray Road south of Oak Knoll Drive. It states while traveling too fast for wet road conditions, he drove off the right edge of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.
Farmington, MODaily Journal

FFD issues report for March and April

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the months of March and April 2021. According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 222 calls during the month, compared to 181 calls over the same period last year. There were two fire safety inspections, 101 alternative response vehicles, 26 incidences of simultaneous calls and three incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
Missouri Statemymoinfo.com

Farmington Woman Injured In One-Car Accident

A Farmington woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in St. Francois County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Krista Vance was driving a 2005 Ford Focus south on Highway H when the vehicle traveled off the right edge of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Farmington, MODaily Journal

Fire damages Desloge apartment Tuesday

Area fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Desloge Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to the Oak Knoll Apartments located at 1009 Hawthorne Drive in Desloge. Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said the first firefighters were on the scene within...