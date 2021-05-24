What Were John Steinbeck's Publishers Thinking Rejecting His 1930 Werewolf Murder Mystery?

On Saturday, the Guardian reported that among the holdings at the University of Texas’ Harry Ransom Center is the manuscript for an unpublished novel about werewolves written by John Steinbeck. That’s right: John Steinbeck wrote a novel about lycanthropes, those doomed souls eternally curst by the bite of a ravenous man-wolf to undergo a ghastly transformation into a bloodthirsty beast whenever the bone-white light of the full moon shines upon the silent village below. Steinbeck was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1962 for his socially-conscious chronicles of the Dust Bowl like The Grapes of Wrath and Of Mice and Men, but since none of those books are about werewolves, Stanford professor Gavin Jones is urging the Steinbeck estate to finally publish Murder at Full Moon. The manuscript, rejected by publishers in 1930, is the only surviving trace of three unpublished novels Steinbeck wrote early in his career. Releasing it to the public at long last, Jones argues, will give readers and academics a more complete picture of Steinbeck’s work, particularly when it comes to werewolves.