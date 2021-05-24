newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What Were John Steinbeck's Publishers Thinking Rejecting His 1930 Werewolf Murder Mystery?

By Adrienne Westenfeld
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnearthing a lost novel from a titanic writer’s dusty desk drawer is every reader’s dream, but that dream comes true all too infrequently. Yet somehow 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for lost novels, with Richard Wright’s long-buried novel of police brutality resurrected this spring and Simone de Beauvoir’s abandoned novel of girlhood interrupted on its way this fall. Just when readers thought the year couldn’t get any better, news of another unpublished novel has come along to dazzle us all: John Steinbeck’s lost werewolf novel.

www.esquire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Richard Wright
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Mystery#Werewolf#Literary Fiction#Short Fiction#Pulp Fiction#The University Of Texas#Stanford University#Of Mice And Men#The Supreme Court#Mcintosh Otis#Lost Novels#Pulp Detective Fiction#Unpublished Novels#Literary Fame#American Literature#Grisly Murders#Dust Bowl Novels#Publishers#Wrath#Mob Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Salinas, CAFlashbak

John Steinbeck’s Wonderful Letter On Racism – 1937

“If I had enough money, I would take busloads of people out to the fields and into the labor camps. Then they’d know how that fine salad got on their table.”. “In the souls of the people the grapes of wrath are filling and growing heavy, growing heavy for the vintage.”
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Revisiting Costello’s, the NYC Bar Frequented by Steinbeck and Hemingway

Over the years, some bars become a part of cultural history. In some cases, that’s because of their clientele; in others, it might have to do with their location. (Frequently, it’s a combination of both.) In 1973, the New York Times called Costello’s “one of the last reminders in midtown of a once‐boistrous and shabby Third Avenue of bars, tenements and pawn shops.” The likes of Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and Joseph Mitchell frequented the place, and James Thurber contributed a mural to the bar’s walls.
Books & LiteraturePopMatters

The Wrath Wrought by that Other Grapes of Wrath

This is not about the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic 1939 work of Americana by Nobel laureate John Steinbeck. His book is The Grapes of Wrath. This is about Boyd Cable’s The Grapes of Wrath and, as many Amazon reviewers can attest, confusing the two is an easy mistake to make. Born...
Books & Literaturecomicyears.com

John Steinbeck Werewolf Book: Y’all Gotta Release It

So there I was, getting up bright and early at the crack of dusk. Whew, time to stretch. And, although I don’t like to admit it, time to check my phone. Instead of going straight to messages, to my group chat and my work Slack, though, I decided to look at the news my phone has curated for me. Some of it is hopelessly irrelevant for me. However, in between the stories about exercising and the good ol’ Grateful Dead, there was one that stands out. There’s a John Steinbeck werewolf book?!
Books & LiteratureSlate

John Steinbeck Wrote a Novel About Werewolves, But You Can’t Read It

On Saturday, the Guardian reported that among the holdings at the University of Texas’ Harry Ransom Center is the manuscript for an unpublished novel about werewolves written by John Steinbeck. That’s right: John Steinbeck wrote a novel about lycanthropes, those doomed souls eternally curst by the bite of a ravenous man-wolf to undergo a ghastly transformation into a bloodthirsty beast whenever the bone-white light of the full moon shines upon the silent village below. Steinbeck was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1962 for his socially-conscious chronicles of the Dust Bowl like The Grapes of Wrath and Of Mice and Men, but since none of those books are about werewolves, Stanford professor Gavin Jones is urging the Steinbeck estate to finally publish Murder at Full Moon. The manuscript, rejected by publishers in 1930, is the only surviving trace of three unpublished novels Steinbeck wrote early in his career. Releasing it to the public at long last, Jones argues, will give readers and academics a more complete picture of Steinbeck’s work, particularly when it comes to werewolves.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How John Steinbeck’s Diaries Helped Me Write My Debut Novel

When my novel Olympus, Texas finally hits shelves, it will have been fifteen years in the making. The first draft alone took me eight years, and during those eight years, I spent more time avoiding writing than actually writing. Right after I finally finished the first draft, I read a Brain Pickings article by Maria Popova about the journal John Steinbeck kept while writing The Grapes of Wrath. Published, per his instructions, after his death, Working Days became, for the next year, my constant companion.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Steinbeck’s estate urged to let the world read his shunned werewolf novel

Years before becoming one of America’s most celebrated authors, John Steinbeck wrote at least three novels which were never published. Two of them were destroyed by the young writer as he struggled to make his name, but a third – a full-length mystery werewolf story entitled Murder at Full Moon – has survived unseen in an archive ever since being rejected for publication in 1930.
Books & Literaturelapl.org

Interview With an Author: Dr. Kathryn Harkup

Kathryn Harkup is a chemist and author. Kathryn completed a doctorate on her favorite chemicals, phosphines, and went on to further postdoctoral research before realizing that talking, writing, and demonstrating science appealed a bit more than hours slaving over a hot fume-hood. For six years she ran the outreach in engineering, computing, physics, and maths at the University of Surrey, which involved writing talks on science topics that would appeal to bored teenagers (anything disgusting or dangerous was usually the most popular). Kathryn is now a freelance science communicator delivering talks and workshops on the quirky side of science. She is the author of A is for Arsenic: The Poisons of Agatha Christie, Making the Monster: The Science of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Death by Shakespeare: Snakebites, Stabbings and Broken Hearts. Her latest novel is Vampirology: The Science of Horror’s Most Famous Fiend and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

John Steinbeck’s editor removes all the werewolves from his work

"Nine years before John Steinbeck published his Pulitzer Prize-winning historical masterpiece, ‘The Grapes of Wrath,’ he was working on a lighthearted detective novel featuring a werewolf. The manuscript, ‘Murder at Full Moon,’ was completed in 1930 but was never published. A single copy has been sitting, mostly forgotten, in an...
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

We’re Drawn To Mysteries in Fiction Because Life Itself Is a Mystery

Have you ever thought about why you love mysteries? Do you relish the escape factor? Enjoy the challenge of the puzzle? Do you just want to be entertained? Depending on the subgenre, crime fiction can be thrilling, intriguing, or fun—often all three. Mysteries are popular for many reasons. Yet I believe there’s one reason, a deeper reason, that underlies them all. I think we’re drawn to mysteries in fiction because life itself is a mystery. And we want to get to the bottom of it.
Books & Literaturecampaign-archive.com

5 Must-Read Travel Books by Authors Famous for Their Fiction

We tend to think of the authors of travel books and the authors of fiction books as two separate and distinct categories of writer. You’ve got your Tocqueville’s and Bill Bryson’s on one side, and your F. Scott Fitzgerald’s and Harper Lee’s on another. But there have in fact been...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

20 Best Murder Mystery Games

Video games are the ideal platform for solving mysteries. Taking a look at the full breadth of all the video games ever made, there really aren’t as many murder mystery games as you’d think. As kids, the board game Clue introduced us to the basics of detective work, and video games give us the tools to expand our investigative skills even further with unique stories and puzzling gameplay. There’s just something special about collecting clues, questioning suspects, and figuring out the culprit.
Books & Literaturetpr.org

‘The Penguin Book Of The Modern American Short Story’: New Story Anthology Edited By John Freeman

When John Freeman edited the Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story, he cast a wonderfully wide net to cull this collection. This anthology offers works by writers of color, new voices, forms, and styles. Favorite authors of classic works are included with perhaps stories not usually anthologized. This collection also boasts works of science fiction, horror and fantasy. Lovers of short fiction anthologies will enjoy this wide-ranging collection and its diverse offerings.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Native Son (Perennial Classics) (Paperback)

“If one had to identify the single most influential shaping force in modern Black literary history, one would probably have to point to Wright and the publication of Native Son.” – Henry Louis Gates Jr. Right from the start, Bigger Thomas had been headed for jail. It could have been...
CelebritiesMonterey County Herald

Ed Ricketts legacy: Daughter’s memoir reveals as much about her father, as herself

Folks might think they have a sense of legendary marine biologist Ed Ricketts, having read John Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row” and other books for which Ricketts inspired characterization. In Steinbeck’s stories, Ricketts often was portrayed as a social outcast, given to a lifestyle of hard partying, involving heavy drinking, womanizing, and communing with the working class of the canneries near his marine lab.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Kindred (Paperback)

The visionary author’s masterpiece pulls us—along with her Black female hero—through time to face the horrors of slavery and explore the impacts of racism, sexism, and white supremacy then and now. Dana, a modern black woman, is celebrating her twenty-sixth birthday with her new husband when she is snatched abruptly...