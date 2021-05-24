What Were John Steinbeck's Publishers Thinking Rejecting His 1930 Werewolf Murder Mystery?
Unearthing a lost novel from a titanic writer’s dusty desk drawer is every reader’s dream, but that dream comes true all too infrequently. Yet somehow 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for lost novels, with Richard Wright’s long-buried novel of police brutality resurrected this spring and Simone de Beauvoir’s abandoned novel of girlhood interrupted on its way this fall. Just when readers thought the year couldn’t get any better, news of another unpublished novel has come along to dazzle us all: John Steinbeck’s lost werewolf novel.www.esquire.com