HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Hires Lum As Recruiting Coordinator
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 24)–Nebraska men's basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff. Lum will serve as Recruiting Coordinator, a newly-created position on Nebraska's basketball staff. In that role, she will help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation. She will also oversee the recruiting landscape for the Huskers with a focus on the NCAA transfer portal, including implementing and managing NU's recruiting database and assist with recruiting research.