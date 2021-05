High School Sports roundup for Thursday, April 6, 2021. Los Altos 5, South Hills 3: The Conquerors, who started slow after playing a tough schedule, have turned on the heat in the Hacienda League with a big win over the Huskies, and though they’re just 7-7 overall, they’re 4-0 in league and the team everyone is chasing. In Thursday’s win, freshman Giselle Mejia threw a pa complete game and went 3-for-4. Monica Rodelo belted two doubles two doubles and Miranda Rojas had two hits with three RBIs.