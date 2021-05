The Ashtabula County Prosecutor has announced that the Ashtabula County Grand Jury met and returned 9 Indictments. • Henry Morrison, of 202 West Main Road, Lot 76, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, one count of theft, a third-degree felony, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.