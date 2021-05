SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department isn't planning any large vaccine clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health deputy director, said Friday that teenagers and their parents can arrange to get shots at the numerous venues that offer them -- pharmacies, doctors' offices, clinics and the like. But he didn't rule out a large public clinic for kids in the future, should demand warrant it.