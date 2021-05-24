newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Elizabeth Hurley Is Still “Prancing Around” In Beachwear At 55 To Promote Swimsuit Line

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGsLg_0a9TKi5A00

Nothing gets a person involved in a topic quite like having a personal connection to it. For Elizabeth Hurley, her many beachwear photos come from a very big motivating factor: her very own swimsuit line known as Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Hurley exposed this personal connection to bask in the sun during a recent interview with Extra. In fact, it’s the primary reason she takes so many bathing suit photos as part of a trend she would not practice under normal circumstances. Learn more about her swimsuit line and history of swimwear photos here.

Elizabeth Hurley’s “prancing around” in beachwear because of her brand

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, shared, “I have my own swimwear line. I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits.” Indeed, the beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, launched back in April 2005 in Britain’s famed department store Harrod’s.

Every summer, she models for the line. Her Instagram page features dozens upon dozens of pictures of Hurley clad in a bathing suit. The trend dates back beyond 2016, with increasing frequency in recent months and years.

Adapting to just keep swimming

Saying 2020 threw a wrench in everyone’s plans would be an understatement. Predictably, when major public venues closed during lockdown, Hurley’s beachwear line and modeling schedule ended up disrupted as well. “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months,” shared the English businesswoman, actress, and model.

“I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.” As of this June she’ll be 56 and has already faced no shortage of criticism for her line of work. To this, she replies, “I think people are mean to women and I don’t think it’s how people should be, so I can’t say I am a fan of those comments, really.”

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimsuits#Beachwear#The Sun#Summer Vacation#Harrod#Instagram A#English#Swimwear Photos#Actress#Elizabethhurley1#Pictures#Women#Brand#Modeling Schedule#Line#Trend#Hay Bales#Major Public Venues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Brian May Undergoes Eye Surgery, Worries Fans With Hospital Photos

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he has undergone some surgery on his left eye. He documented his experience in a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting … for a little bit of eye surgery… I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work … it should really improve my focus – AND my stereoscopic vision,” he captions a photo of him in a hospital gown.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

The BBC Apologizes For Controversial Princess Diana Interview 25 Years Later

25 years later, the BBC has apologized for their interview with Princess Diana and how it was handled. Diana set the stage for royal tell-all interviews with her 1995 interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir. A recent inquiry concluded that Mr. Bashir deceived Diana’s brother, Charles, Earl Spencer, to obtain the interview. Additionally, the British Broadcasting Corporation’s management allegedly covered up Mr. Bashir’s conduct.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Damian Hurley makes surprising confession about mum Elizabeth

Damian Hurley has given a rare interview and has made a surprising confession about his famous mum – actress Elizabeth Hurley. Speaking to VOGUE this week, the 19-year-old opened up about becoming a model, bonding with Brooklyn Beckham over their godfather Elton John's sunglasses and what he and his mum get up to when no one is looking.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has fans saying the same thing with striking new photo

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has shared a striking new photo on Instagram – and it's sparked quite the reaction amongst his followers. The 19-year-old can be seen in the snapshot reaching out his arm and holding a Rubik's puzzle. He appears to be stood in the courtyard of the family home, wearing a white linen shirt and trousers with his long hair left loose around his shoulders.
Beauty & FashionVogue

10 Minutes With Supermodel In The Making, Damian Hurley

“It feels strange being referred to as a model,” says Damian Hurley about his venture into the fashion industry. But, of course, as the 19-year-old son of actor – and ’90s style muse – Liz Hurley (that iconic 1994 safety-pin Versace dress springs to mind), he’s no stranger to the spotlight.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Halle Berry Designed a Slick, Hot Collection for Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry’s Instagram has two major themes. There are her head-turning fashion moments that show the actress in a cheetah print bodysuit with matching knee-high boots, or a metallic gold trench coat. And then there are her major workout videos, in which Berry throws jabs or does an upside-down crunch while attached to a boxing bag. These two worlds come together in the actress’s newest collaboration with activewear label Sweaty Betty, which launches tomorrow. The collection, which Berry designed with her stylist Lindsay Flores, is a stretchy melange of elevated bike shorts, sports bras, and hoodies. “I wanted to have a great collab using the strengths of Sweaty Betty, but with injecting my own sensibilities,” Berry tells Vogue.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Channel Kyle Richards’ $795 Island Dress Style for Just $36

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is it just Us or is vacation on your mind all of the time lately? We crave a vacation pretty much 24/7, 365 days of the year — but lately, our daydreams about relaxing on the beach have really been ramping up. We need the sound of gentle ocean waves in our ears, the sights of a tropical sunset, the flavors of fresh-squeezed fruit juice — and obviously a super cute outfit to go along with all of it!
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Robin Thicke's Son Julian Praises His Dad for Getting Him a Photo With Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive)

Robin Thicke just scored some major "cool" dad points. ET's Lauren Zima talked to Thicke and his son, Julian, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he praised his dad for getting him a photo with Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked how Julian was feeling about being at the show, the 11-year-old couldn't help but give props to his dad for bringing him along for the fun night.
Celebritiestvseasonspoilers.com

Little People Big World: Amy Roloff Is Taken Aback When Chris Confronts She Is Not Making Space For Him

Little People Big World star Amy Roloff has been single for a long time. And, it looks like she almost got used to it. However, now Amy is engaged to Chris Marek and she will have to make space for him to let him in. But she isn’t seen trying much to make room for Chris. The soon-to-be-married couple needs to understand each other’s wants, and Chris made it clear to her. Chris stood forward to make Amy understand the situation. This brings the question, is Amy ready for the change?
ApparelNew York Post

The 10 best wedding guest dresses for summer 2021

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. You hear that? Those are wedding bells in the not-so-distant future and it’s so exciting to hear them again. After many brides and grooms put their weddings on hold during the height of the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Amanda Holden soaks up the sun in chic polka-dot look

Amanda Holden has wowed us in her latest look, as usual! The star looked incredible on Thursday as she rocked chic green separates to host her Heart Radio breakfast show. Soaking up the sun on a balcony of the Global building, Amanda shared a gorgeous snap of her latest look, which included a satin top - which is in fact a bodysuit - from Silk Fred and a pair of tailored Reiss trousers.
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kim Kardashian Wants Nothing To Do With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have something in common and Kim is apologizing for it. Kim Kardashian recently had to take down a new level on her popular smartphone game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. That’s because it appeared to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama-filled ditching of the royal family.