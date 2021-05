Priti Patel has been challenged that her tough plans to deny asylum rights to vulnerable people crossing the Channel will break the Geneva Convention on refugees.The controversy blew up as the home secretary admitted she had yet to secure any new “safe legal routes” with conflict zones, which she has promised as an alternative way to reach the UK.Ms Patel was also unable to name a single EU country ready to take back asylum-seekers – after pre-Brexit agreements collapsed – saying “we are in discussions”.Under “a new immigration plan”, refugees arriving via unauthorised routes will be denied an automatic...