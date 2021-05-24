The CW Orders ‘All American: Homecoming’ & ‘Naomi’ to Series for the 2021-2022 Season

The CW got a new addition to its DC Comics universe on Monday, with confirmation that Naomi has earned a series order from the network. The new series, which is based on the fan-favorite DC miniseries of the same name, has already earned quite a lot of hype from viewers, many of whom are excited to see how the relatively new character will translate onto television. On Tuesday, The CW announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season — including confirmation that Naomi will be debuting sometime in midseason. While this means that the series will not be premiering until 2022, we do have a new indication of what to expect for the series, thanks to a new synopsis and episode still released by The CW. You can check it out the synopsis and photo below.