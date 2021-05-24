newsbreak-logo
The CW Orders ‘All American: Homecoming’ & ‘Naomi’ to Series for the 2021-2022 Season

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW continues to fill out its lineup for the 2021-2022 season. The network announced on May 24 that it has ordered All American: Homecoming and Naomi to series. They join 4400, a reimagining that was given a straight-to-series order in February, and the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot. (Powerpuff with Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison is being reworked.)

