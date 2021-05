The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) held a virtual panel discussion on Monday to discuss the Tulsa Race Massacre nearly 100 years after it occurred. The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred on the night of May 31, 1921, bleeding into the next day. Thousands of white residents of Tulsa, Okla. stormed into Tulsa’s predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood, which was then known as the “Black Wall Street.” Almost the entirety of the Greenwood neighborhood was destroyed, as many as 300 Black people were killed, and thousands of others lost their homes.