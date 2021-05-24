newsbreak-logo
Brevard, NC

Jimmy Harris Says He Won't Seek Re-election

 4 days ago

Jimmy Harris, Brevard’s longest serving mayor, surprised many late last week when he announced he would not seek another term in November. Harris, first elected mayor in 1999, has been for many the face of the city, omnipresent at downtown festivals, events and ribbon cuttings, helping to steer it through the loss of three major manufacturers in the county; promoting it as a major tourism destination; addressing an aging water and sewer system; and managing sustained growth.

