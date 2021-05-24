Giordano to Workplace Attorney: Can Employers Ask For Vaccination Proof?

Attorney Rick Grimaldi On Workers' Rights During Coronavirus. Local attorney Rick Grimaldi returns to the Dom Giordano Program for a discussion of workers’ rights during Coronavirus, as many businesses start requiring vaccines from their workers and proof of vaccine from customers. First, Giordano and Grimaldi discuss the trouble that businesses are having in the hiring process, as many business struggle to fill the employment ranks, to which Grimaldi and Giordano contemplate whether or not the heightened unemployment payments are to blame. Then, Giordano and Grimaldi hop into a conversation about vaccine passports and their relation to HIPAA laws, to which Grimaldi explains the differentiation that would allow employers to ask for this specific medical information.