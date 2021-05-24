newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Giordano to Workplace Attorney: Can Employers Ask For Vaccination Proof?

By The Dom Giordano Program
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Rick Grimaldi On Workers' Rights During Coronavirus. Local attorney Rick Grimaldi returns to the Dom Giordano Program for a discussion of workers’ rights during Coronavirus, as many businesses start requiring vaccines from their workers and proof of vaccine from customers. First, Giordano and Grimaldi discuss the trouble that businesses are having in the hiring process, as many business struggle to fill the employment ranks, to which Grimaldi and Giordano contemplate whether or not the heightened unemployment payments are to blame. Then, Giordano and Grimaldi hop into a conversation about vaccine passports and their relation to HIPAA laws, to which Grimaldi explains the differentiation that would allow employers to ask for this specific medical information.

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Coronavirus Vaccine#The Dom Giordano Program#Democrats#Pa State#Employers#Vaccine Passports#Hipaa Laws#Medical#Attorney Rick Grimaldi#Businesses#Personal Data#State Senator#Dr Fauci#Governor#Emergency#Phillips Hill Updates#Customers#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Employers Can Require Workers To Get Vaccinated, Government Says

Employers are legally allowed to require their workers get a Covid-19 shot, with some exceptions, the federal government clarified Friday, as many businesses clamor for more legal guidance as they move to reopen offices. Key Facts. The updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) confirms what many legal...
Los Angeles, CAarcamax.com

Californians back proof of COVID vaccine or negative test at workplaces, other venues

LOS ANGELES — As California’s businesses reopen, a majority of state residents are in support of allowing entertainment venues require proof that their patrons are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19, and for some employers to require vaccinations of workers, according to a statewide poll conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley that was funded in part by the Los Angeles Times.
Industryspectrumlocalnews.com

Can businesses and employers really ask you about vaccinations?

Can we ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status? Can businesses and employers?. Some Americans feel protected by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, from sharing this information. So what are your health privacy rights and what does HIPAA have to do with any of it?
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Employers announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements as workplaces reopen

(NEW YORK) — A growing number of businesses -- from airline giant Delta to Broadway production "Hamilton" -- have announced new workplace requirements surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The announcements come as the pandemic eases in the U.S., and offices around the country commence reopening plans. Even as vaccination rates rise across...
Public HealthMyNorthwest.com

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
CollegesRochester Sentinel

Indiana University cannot require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, attorney general says

Indiana University cannot require students, faculty or staff to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status as a condition of attending or working at the school. That's the official opinion of Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, who said Wednesday the IU vaccine mandate runs afoul of a new law barring vaccine "passports" in the Hoosier State.
Public Healthcbs19news

Businesses can legally request proof of vaccination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are not required for people who are fully vaccinated, there are questions being raised about how it will be enforced. Margaret Riley, a professor of health law at the University of Virginia School of...
Maine StateWPFO

Ask the I-Team: Can Maine businesses ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination?

Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order Wednesday lifting Maine's mask mandate for everyone, including unvaccinated people, starting Monday. Mills is still recommending that people who aren't vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors. Businesses can still keep the mask rule if they want. [Ask the I-Team: Is Maine offering COVID-19...
Philadelphia, PAlvb.com

How employers can respond to CDC mask guidance in the workplace

On May 13, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) changed its COVID-19 masking guidelines, announcing fully vaccinated Americans could now unmask indoors. While the guidance remains subject to state, local and business requirements, employers are faced with this new challenge. Read on to consider h0w employers can respond to the CDC mask guidance for their workplace.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Can employers ask employees, customers if they've been vaccinated?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As more people head back to work, questions are being raised about whether business owners can ask for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine from employees and even customers. Jade Robinson, associate attorney with Faruki Ireland & Cox P.L.L. says employers can legally ask for proof of vaccine...
Public HealthRichmond.com

Labor Law: It is legal for businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

As vaccines are now broadly available to most U.S. workers, questions remain about whether employers can mandate vaccinations and require that employees show proof of vaccination. Businesses, in most cases, can require employees receive a vaccination. Last month, for instance, a Texas hospital system with 26,000 employees was among the...