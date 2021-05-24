<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Sylvester Stallone shows fans what his character would look like in 'Rocky' prequel - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Sylvester Stallone shows fans what his character would look like in 'Rocky' prequel

By Jt Springer
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
Sylvester Stallone recently shared what Rocky and Adrien would look like in a potential ‘Rocky’ prequel series. While the series is no longer in the works, Stallone still shared images of how he imaged the characters would look.

