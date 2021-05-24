newsbreak-logo
Transylvania County, NC

What's New At The Library? Graphic Novels Include 'Diana: Princess Of The Amazon'

 4 days ago

The following graphic novels for children and teenagers are now available at the Transylvania County Library:. Agrimbu, Diego and Marcelo Sosa. “Virgil’s The Aeneid.” This graphic novel adaptation of the legendary Greek story describes the journey of Aeneas after the fall of Troy. The bold illustrations infuse new life in a classic tailored for a modern audience of middle school readers. (J 741.5 AGR)

