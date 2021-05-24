What's New At The Library? Graphic Novels Include 'Diana: Princess Of The Amazon'

The following books are now available at the Transylvania County Library:. Francis, Patry. “All the Children are Home.” Dahlia and Louie have been foster parents to three wonderful children for 11 years and everything feels perfect. But then an indigenous six-year-old named Agnes joins the family and the changes are astounding. Agnes has been abused and neglected, and the few memories she has are fuzzy. Over time they each adjust as best they can but eventually have to figure out how to save themselves and each other in the face of loss. (FIC FRA)