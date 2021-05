One week. One short, tiny, miniscule week. That is all we have left of the 2020-21 school year. I want to brag on the students and staff of Caney Valley Schools. They have moved through this school year with grit and fortitude. When I think about our school year and the challenges we have faced, I am reminded of one of the mottos taught to U.S. Marines at Camp Lejeune: “Adapt, Improvise, and Overcome.”