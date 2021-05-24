Million dollar Powerball ticket sold at Circle K in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky Arizona Lottery player became a millionaire over the weekend after matching five numbers in the Powerball at a Circle K in Scottsdale. The winning numbers were 3, 19, 27, 37, 40 and the Powerball number 8 for the May 22 drawing. The winner matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball number that got them a million dollars, according to the Arizona Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. The winner has not yet come forward but Arizona Lottery is encouraging lottery players to check their tickets!