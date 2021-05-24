newsbreak-logo
Warren Beautification seeks to recognize homes, businesses

By Brian Louwers
candgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN — Pretty properties, well-maintained yards, creative gardens and exceptional landscaping all make the city beautiful. The Warren Beautification Commission is seeking nominations for its 2021 Residential Recognition Awards and Business Awards. Residential nominations will be accepted through July 15. Nominations for businesses will be accepted through June 10. You can nominate your own home or business, or one meticulously maintained by a neighbor.

