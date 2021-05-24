newsbreak-logo
City Moving Forward On Gallimore Sewer Project

By Matthew McGregor
Brevard City Council recently approved moving forward with the Gallimore Road Sewer Rehabilitation Project. According to the city staff report, the project will cost about $2.3 million, with a $500,000 grant and $1.8 million no interest 20-year loan to pay for it. The design is complete, and the city is...

