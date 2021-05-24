City Moving Forward On Gallimore Sewer Project

The Blue Zones Project in Brevard recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony honoring Brevard Academy for achieving designation as the first Blue Zones Project Approved school. “Brevard Academy has an extraordinary focus on the health and happiness of their students and staff.” said Blue Zones Project – Brevard Organization Lead Sarah Hankey. “The school is unlike others in that they hold several opportunities for students to move and learn outdoors. You can tell that movement is at the heart of this school and daily happiness is at the forefront. When you walk the halls of Brevard Academy (BA) it feels like you are part of a big family. Brevard Academy was already doing amazing projects and they also have adopted some new actions, such as developing a Student Leadership Club that will focus on wellness from the students’ perspectives. I am excited to see how Blue Zones Project--Brevard can continue to lift Brevard Academy’s mission to foster noble and high achieving community members.”