Richard "Dick" I. Kantner Sr.
Richard "Dick" I. Kantner Sr., 85, beloved husband, Dad, "Poppi" and friend, passed away peacefully May 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Just as he dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with an unwavering faith, quiet strength, and grace, never surrendering, so that he could spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his wife of 62 years and his children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world.