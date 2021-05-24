Richard "Dick" I. Kantner Sr.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project is presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Brevard Academy proposes for Federal funding for the 2021-2022 School Year. Interested persons are encouraged to review amendments to the Project and make comments concerning the implementation of special education under this Federal Program. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended Project to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project is open to the public for review and comments during the week of May 17 through May 21, 2021, in the office of Ted Duncan located at 1110 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768.