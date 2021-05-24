Peter Thomas Lillard
Peter Thomas Lillard, of Brevard, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was 77 years old. He was born on Nov. 22, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Ephraim Thomas Lillard and Agnes Matilda Ramsey Lillard. His family moved to Chatham, New Jersey, where he graduated from Chatham High School in 1961. A graduate of Wake Forest University, Class of 1965, he then enlisted in the United States Navy and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. After graduating OCS, he spent three years in active duty. He served in the Vietnam War on the USS Okinawa.www.transylvaniatimes.com