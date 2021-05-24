Everything Appears Lost
The recent hostilities in the Middle East are good examples of how difficult it is to make progress in troublesome areas and how easy it is for forces of disruption to ruin years of good work. Prior to the outbreak of hostility, there was hope of real progress between Palestinians, both in Israel and on the West Bank, and Israelis. A new Israeli government was imminent, a government that would include a Palestinian party as well as a collection of Israeli parties ranging from the left to the right.www.transylvaniatimes.com