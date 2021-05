Four-thousand gallons of water will start making its way through the features at the Ontario splash park on Friday, which will be the opening day of the season, which typically stretches from Memorial Day to Labor Day, weather — and pandemic mandates — dependent. However, this year, COVID-19 will not require park users to wear masks, and reduced occupancy limits will be lifted. It is noteworthy that occupancy limits were never reached, according to Andrew Maeda, executive director for the Ontario Recreation District. This is due to people cycling in and out every couple of hours during that 8-hour window of opening.