Barbara Jean Lollis Brown

On the seventh Sunday of Easter, May 16, we’ll look at the Gospel of John 17:6 – 19 and “A Prayer for Unity.” Jesus’ prayer on the verge of his passion was for his followers to be one, in the same way that he was one with his heavenly father. In a world in which differences are severe, how can we live into our calling to be unified as followers of Jesus? Join us for online worship with the Rev. Ken Albright at http://www.lutheranchurchbrevad nc.com.