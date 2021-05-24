newsbreak-logo
Brevard, NC

Barbara Jean Lollis Brown

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Jean Lollis Brown, of Brevard, passed away May 17, 2021. She was 76. Barbara was born July 28, 1944, to Mary Elizabeth Owenby and Grady T. Lollis. She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Brown, and one grandson. Surviving her is a son, Jeffrey Brown, and his...

Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Rotary Club Of Pisgah Forest

For its May 19 meeting the Rotary Club of Pisgah Forest’s guest speaker will be our own president-elect Dr. Rik Emaus who will discuss the current state of Transylvania County youth, how the Pisgah Forest Rotary Club Youth Service programs are helping to address their issues, and opportunities to partner with other community stakeholders via the emerging Transylvania County Youth Support Collaborative (CYSC).
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

BHS Students Hunt For Buried Treasure

On Friday, May 7, students in Matthew Tuckey's Honors Physics course at Brevard High School took part in a hunt for buried pirate treasure that he hopes will become a semi-annual event. After learning about various electronic com-ponents that are ubiquitous in the devices people use, such as capacitors and...
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Brevard Academy Names New Director

The Board of Directors of Brevard Academy: A Challenge Foundation Academy has announced that Ryan Hinkleman has been named the new school director. He will begin working at the school on May 24 alongside acting director Ted Duncan. According to a press release from the school, Hinkleman, an Ohio native...
Cedar Mountain, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Cedar Mountain News

The first potluck dinner will be Monday, June 14. Special food and table set-ups, among other protocols, will be used. The most recent N.C. COVID-19 guidelines allow groups of up to 100 people with masks and distancing. Food needs to be on the serving tables by 6:15 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. A program will follow a short meeting.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Rotary Runs Returning

The Rotary Club of Brevard is returning, albeit tentatively, to a "normal" 5K running calendar in 2021. The plans are for the White Squirrel 5K and the Firecracker 5K to be held at 8 a.m. on May 22 and July 3, respectively. There will be some number limitations, however, with...
transylvaniatimes.com

Lutheran Church Of The Good Shepherd

On the seventh Sunday of Easter, May 16, we’ll look at the Gospel of John 17:6 – 19 and “A Prayer for Unity.” Jesus’ prayer on the verge of his passion was for his followers to be one, in the same way that he was one with his heavenly father. In a world in which differences are severe, how can we live into our calling to be unified as followers of Jesus? Join us for online worship with the Rev. Ken Albright at http://www.lutheranchurchbrevad nc.com.
transylvaniatimes.com

Quebec News

Seeing the beautiful strawberries at local produce stands reminds me of my childhood and staying with my Grandmother O’Dell. As a 4-H project, her grandson had chosen strawberry plants to start a strawberry patch. My grandmother took those plants right into her garden and started the most wonderful strawberry patch ever.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Little River News

On May 20 a Community Potluck will be held at 6:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, your drink and a place setting (for sustainability). If you forget, we’ve got you covered. There is a large dining hall for social distancing. Join your neighbors at the table. The potlucks are the third Thursday of the month.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Lake Toxaway News

Yes, you read that right. We will be opening the Lake Toxaway Community Center and we will be having a special event for Memorial Day on Friday, May 28. You will see the distinct white crosses out in our parking lot that depict each of the Transylvania residents who gave their lives for our country. It is quite inspirational, and you should make plans to come out to the community center over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

St. Philip's Episcopal Church

We welcome all to join us for in-person worship. During Eastertide, we offer two identical services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is no need to sign up in advance to attend. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on Facebook Live each week. On Sunday, May...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Wilson Stearly Yerger

EXECUTOR’S – ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Wilson Stearly Yerger, III of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Wilson Stearly Yerger, III to present them to the undersigned on or before August 10, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Dorothy Fahlbusch

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Fahlbusch of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the Estate of Dorothy Fahlbusch to present them to the undersigned on or before August 9, 2021, or the claim will be forever barred thereafter. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Brevard First United Methodist Church

It has been 40 days since the tomb of Jesus was found to be empty. During that time, the risen Christ has made numerous appearances to his followers. The first chapter of Acts is one of the accounts of the last time He speaks before ascending to heaven. One thing he tells the disciples is to remain in Jerusalem and wait “until they have received power from on high.”
transylvaniatimes.com

HOB And TC Arts To Host 'Art Is In The Air'

The Heart of Brevard (HOB), in partnership with Transylvania Community Arts Council (TCArts), hosts Art is in the Air: A Weekend of Plein Air, June 25-27. The weekend will safely celebrate the tradition of outdoor painting by welcoming 25 artists from across the region to share their talents and capture the beauty of Brevard.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Peggy Barts Barnwell

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy Barts Barnwell of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Peggy Barts Barnwell to present them to the undersigned on or before August 10, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Mark A. Vandevender

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mark A. Vandevender of Volusia County, Florida, this is to notify all persons having claims against the Estate of Mark A. Vandevender to present them to the undersigned on or before August 9, 2021, or the claim will be forever barred thereafter. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
transylvaniatimes.com

Administratrix of the Estate of Frances Jeannette Greenberg

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Frances Jeannette Greenberg, a/k/a Jeannette Frances Greenberg, Deceased, late of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of August, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment.
transylvaniatimes.com

Clubs And Organizations In Transylvania County

American Legion & Auxiliary, meets first Monday of each month, 6 p.m .; dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Legion Hall, 55 E. Jordan St. Now a non-smoking facility. American Association of University Women, AAUW branch meetings are held at the St. Timothy’s Methodist Church, across from Straus Park entrance on Asheville Highway the second Tuesday of every month from September through May. With the exception of January and February when meetings are held at noon due to inclement weather potential, in other months, regular branch meetings are held at 7 p.m. Holiday and Award luncheons in December and May are held at noon at “a designated location.” More information at http://www.brevard-nc.aauw.net/programs.
WLOS.com

R. Andrew Murray to replace former DA Newman for Henderson, Polk, Transylvania counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Governor Roy Cooper has appointed R. Andrew Murray, the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, as the acting District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 42, which serves Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties. Gov. Cooper's announced the appointment on Monday morning, May 3. Murray...
transylvaniatimes.com

Rosman Riverfest Scheduled For June 19 - Rosman

Whatever your new and better normal is becoming, if you're ready, consider coming to Riverfest 2021 in Rosman. This outdoor celebration of the vitality of the French Broad River will take place on Saturday, June 19, at Champion Park. Conserving Carolina and its volunteer program, the Transylvania French Broad River...