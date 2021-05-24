<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Excerpt: Elton John Recounts His Drag History and Remembers 'True Punk Rebel' Divine - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Excerpt: Elton John Recounts His Drag History and Remembers 'True Punk Rebel' Divine

By Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this exclusive excerpt, Guinness discusses the book’s genesis and John details how his love of Divine intersected with his own passion for drag. There’s a lovely tradition in the world of Drag, where ‘Mothers’ initiate ingenue Drag Queens into the queer world, schooling the next generation in LGBQTIA culture. I wanted to be able to create a resource that did this for the entire queer community and their allies, and thus The Queer Bible was born. The book is a compendium of LGBTQIA icons writing about someone who helped them to become the person they are today: helping them embrace their sexuality or gender identity, or inspiring their careers. The book features contributors from many backgrounds including music, activism, sports, literature, comedy, art and film.

