Dear M & M: Now what can I do? COVID has changed the way people shop. My old model of the way I was going about doing business doesn’t work anymore? — Dave. Dear Dave: The first step is to take a long hard look at what you are doing. Do you do whatever it is you have to do to keep it open or do you shut it down? Some massive indicators or fatal signs to pay attention to include some of the following key areas. Sales profits are not covering expenses and I am using personal credit cards to keep the business going. Substitute products are way better than what I am selling. It seems I love my products more than customers do. I am developing health problems worrying about all of this.