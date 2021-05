BTS’ first 2021 comeback is almost here! On Tuesday, May 18, Big Hit dropped BTS’ “Butter” music video teaser, giving fans another sneak peek at the group’s new era. While watching the 30-second clip, ARMYs were over the moon to hear a snippet of the guys’ upcoming single. They were also swooning over RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook rocking handsome new looks. These tweets about BTS' "Butter" music video teaser show fans are hyped to get the full visual on Friday, May 21.