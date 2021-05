Even as someone who thinks about and consciously works to minimize waste, I am amazed at how much stuff rolls through my house every week. For many years I had what I consider to be a typical approach to waste—if I was done with something and pretty sure no one else wanted it, it went into the garbage. I have always been good about recycling and donating anything usable (possibly seeing "usability" where others might not), but I didn’t necessarily see our household waste as what it actually is…a wide variety of things that can and should be managed in a wide variety of ways.