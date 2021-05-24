Wakefern, Dunnhumby Team on Merchandising, Category Management Solution
Wakefern Food Corp. has selected customer data science firm dunnhumby as its strategic platform for category management and merchandising, the companies said in a release. Dunnhumby will use its expertise in customer data models, along with consumer-led insights and collaboration, to help Wakefern make merchandising decisions that will enhance the shopping experience and drive engagement and growth across the cooperative’s 363 supermarkets, including nearly 280 ShopRite stores.www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com