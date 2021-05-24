Wakefern, Dunnhumby Team on Merchandising, Category Management Solution

At Acosta, we work with major consumer brands (CPG). Our Retail Coverage Merchandisers represent our customer and clients in retail locations where you shop. We execute product placement through modular integrity, stocking, building displays, selling and completing surveys and audits. We are a company of exceptional people who take pride in the clients and customers we represent, and no day is ever the same! Are you a self-starter with strong attention to detail? Do you work well in independent situations? Candidates with previous retail or sales experience, outgoing personality and the ability to build relationships have success with Acosta! Along with competitive pay, Acosta offers a comprehensive benefits program, paid time off, and 401(k) match for both full and part-time employees!