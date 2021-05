St. Cloud State announced its 2021-22 men's hockey schedule on Monday, and the reigning NCAA runner-up will open the season heavy local nonconference opponents. The Huskies, who finished 20-11 in 2020-21 and advanced to the Frozen Four final for the first time before falling 5-0 to Massachusetts, open the season with a home-and-home series on Oct. 2-3 against St. Thomas, which will be making its Division I debut. The Huskies are host to the Tommies at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Oct. 2. The next day, St. Cloud State visits St. Thomas in a game listed in Mendota Heights, site of the St. Thomas Ice Arena.