MiHoYo fans have been at glee because of the recently-announced Honkai Impact 3rd x Genshin Impact crossover collaboration event. There have not been a lot of official announcements yet about the event. All we know is that the crossover event will be taking place in version 4.9. However, we can’t just leave you with a morsel of information now, can we? Hence, we’ll be sharing all of the little tidbits we know so far about this crossover event. But do be warned that until miHoYo makes official pronouncements, leaks, rumors, and data mined information should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be updating this article as more news about the collab event comes in. But for now, here is everything you need to know about the Honkai Impact 3rd x Genshin Impact collab event.