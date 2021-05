Historically a supply chain system has always been part of human societies. It has existed in different ages and time by arranging supplies of different goods and services from one area to another or in the same area to meet diverse, growing demands and needs of people or to just earn profits. Despite the fact the present form of supply chain system started when Henry Ford started his “Mass Production” system of automobiles in early 1910 and evolved along with the evolution of the automotive industry, it wasn’t till 1982, when Keith Oliver, a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, introduced the term “Supply Chain Management System (SCMS)” to the public domain in an interview for the Financial Times.