A Surprising Side Effect Of Only Eating Whole Grains

Introducing whole grains to children early in age has both a life-long positive impact on their health as well as their food preferences. Whole grains, such as whole wheat bread or pasta, brown rice, oatmeal, and even popcorn to name a few, are more nutrient-packed with phytochemicals and antioxidants and have a more satiating effect compared to their refined counterparts (white bread or pasta, white rice, etc). Unlike the refined options, whole grain food products contain more fiber, which digests slowly, allowing for better absorption of vitamins and minerals in the gut. Higher servings of whole grains have been shown to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease and pediatric obesity. Interested in introducing more whole grains to your little one? Navigating the supermarket for whole grain products can be extremely overwhelming considering the wide variety available. Look for the “Whole Grain Stamp” on the packaging to ensure that the product contains whole grains.