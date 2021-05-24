newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

DeSantis Signs Law Allowing People to Sue 'Big Tech' for 'Deplatforming'

By Theodore Bunker
NewsMax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Monday signed a bill that allows "any person to sue Big Tech companies for up to $100,000 in damages" for "deplatforming." "This session, we took action to ensure that ‘We the People’ — real Floridians across the Sunshine State — are guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley elites," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela. If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable."

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#State Of Florida#State Law#Republican Rule#U S Law#Florida Governor#Unfair#Big Tech#Sb#Antitrust Law#Real Floridians#De Platforming Candidates#Statewide Office#Real Consequences#Censorship#Technology Companies#Silicon Valley#Communist Rule#Monetary Damages#Social Media Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Related
Florida StateFox News

Evening Edition: Tech Companies Sue Over Florida Social Media Law

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law SB 7072 which looks to restrict the lengths social media companies and websites can go to moderate user content and ban their users. Two industry groups representing the largest names in Silicon Valley, The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice, have co-filed a lawsuit in a Florida federal district court to stop the law from taking effect on July 1st calling it ‘unconstitutional’. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks with Matt Schruers, President of The Computer & Communications Industry Association, about the lawsuit.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

After tech groups file lawsuit, Gov. DeSantis defends his social media crackdown

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has issued a rebuttal to the technology industry’s lawsuit attacking a new law that attempts to rein in social media platforms, in which he argues that citizens need protection against their “abusive, discriminatory, and/or deceptive business practices.” “The bottom line is: Big Tech is in some ways more powerful than government, […] The post After tech groups file lawsuit, Gov. DeSantis defends his social media crackdown appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLOrlando Sentinel

Tech trade groups file suit against DeSantis’ Big Tech censorship law

TALLAHASSEE — Two technology trade groups filed suit Thursday in a Tallahassee federal court against a new Florida law seeking to punish social media platforms that censor users. The complaint from NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association alleges the law violates the First Amendment by requiring companies to...
Politicsfee.org

DeSantis’s ‘Big Tech Bill’ Is Actually a Step Closer to the World Orwell Feared

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a “Big Tech Bill” that he says is designed to combat Orwellian censorship by companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The law requires companies to publicly disclose their moderation policies (something most, if not all, already do) and to stick to those policies consistently. If they don’t—or if users think they don’t—the companies can be sued for up to $100,000 per offense.
Politicsfloridianpress.com

DeSantis, Moody Slapped With Big Tech Lawsuit

Less than a week after signing the Sen. Ray Rodrigues’ Transparency in Technology Act (SB 7072) into law, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) have been slapped with a lawsuit over the Big Tech accountability law that has been labeled as unconstitutional and even “draconian.”
Politicsrealclearmarkets.com

A Problem w/DeSantis's Plan to Hit 'Big Tech'

Big Tech bias and social media censorship is a serious concern. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to realize that any conservative “solution” that violates the First Amendment is no solution at all. Read Full Article »
Florida StatePosted by
Axios

Tech groups sue Florida over content moderation law

Two groups representing major tech companies filed a lawsuit Thursday against Florida state officials over a new law regulating how social media companies moderate online speech. What's new: The Communications and Computer Industry Association and NetChoice, two trade groups that represent major tech firms like Google, Facebook and Amazon and...
Florida StateStar-Banner

Florida governor will lose his fight with cyber censors — and he knows it

Gov. Ron DeSantis did what he needed to do in signing Florida’s new Big Tech law, even though the statute fairly shouts its unconstitutionality. The Constitution’s very First Amendment, the cherry on top of the whole Bill of Rights, says the government can’t infringe on freedom of the press or freedom of speech. If they could have foreseen Facebook, Twitter and the sewer that so much of social media has become, the Founders probably would have written it differently.
Tallahassee, FL10NEWS

Florida AG, election commissioners sued over 'big tech' crackdown law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court challenges a new Florida law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week that would crack down on "big tech" companies that de-platform political candidates. The complaint claims the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and unfairly targets certain companies, while...
Gamblingusf.edu

DeSantis Signs Gambling Measures Into Law, Opens Door For Sports Betting

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed into law a series of gambling-related measures approved by state legislators during a special session held earlier this month. One of the bills (SB 2-A) authorized a 30-year gambling deal, known as a “compact,” inked by the governor and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. in April.
Florida State10NEWS

Gov. DeSantis signs Florida gaming bills into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is one step closer to bringing sports betting to some tribal casinos after on Tuesday Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills related to gaming after a special legislative session. The governor's office sent the bill signings out in an email Tuesday evening. A 30-year compact reached between...
Florida StateMSNBC

Why Florida's new social media law is probably unconstitutional

There are legitimate disagreements on the best way for governments to regulate social media platforms. However, most probably agree that an ideal law governing companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube shouldn’t also include a random exception tailor-made for Walt Disney World. Unfortunately, Florida’s new social media law does exactly that — but the laughable theme park carveout is the least of the law’s problems.
Politicscapitalhillnews.com

DeSantis Drops the HAMMER on Big Tech, Signs Bill, seconds later the CROWD ERUPTS in Celebration

The following story is brought to you courtesy of The Next News Network. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. NBC 6 South Florida reports, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday as part of his campaign to rein in Big Tech companies when it comes to how they handle the information they collect from consumers and in how social media platforms treat their users.