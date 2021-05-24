Nicole Richie's Exclusive House of Harlow Collection Just Launched on Etsy
Since 2008, Nicole Richie's lifestyle brand, House of Harlow 1960, has given fans a taste of her inspiring free-spirited fashion sense. The line, which includes everything from clothing to jewelry, showcases her affinity for vintage finds layered with the California-cool aesthetic she's known for. But now Nicole, who also happens to be Lionel Richie's oldest daughter, is targeting another set of consumers — design enthusiasts — with a special House of Harlow 1960 home decor and accessories line that's now available to shop on Etsy.www.goodhousekeeping.com