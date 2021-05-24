Nicole Richie's Exclusive House of Harlow Collection Just Launched on Etsy

TikTok’s two most famous sisters are bringing their keen sartorial senses to your closet once again. On May 20, 2021, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will officially release apparel brand Social Tourist, their latest fashion endeavor with longtime partner Hollister Co. The girls first announced their Social Tourist brand on May 6 in an Instagram video that featured punchy graphics with an L.A. vibe and montages of Charli, Dixie, and others wearing items from the line. “When it comes to this whole life thing, the journey is the destination,” Charli and Dixie say at the start of the video, as graphics then read, “With all the ups and downs, you need travel buddies to make the trip a hell of a lot more fun.” Charli and Dixie’s voiceover cuts in again: “Hey, that’s where we come in. Let’s unpack this life together.” Before unpacking all there the details about the line, know one thing: The exclusive photos of Charli and Dixie’s first Social Tourist drop below are enough to make me whip out my credit card right TF now.