Fans divided over newly announced Willy Wonka film starring Timothée Chalamet: 'We don't need it'

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Fans have been left divided over the announcement of a new Willy Wonka film starring Timothée Chalamet as the chocolatier.

According to Deadline , the movie will follow an origin story, focusing “on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory”.

Sources told the publication that the film will include “several musical numbers”, with Chalamet “[showing] off his singing and dancing skills”.

This isn’t the first time that Wonka, a character from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its 1972 sequel Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator , will be portrayed on the big screen.

Gene Wilder played the candy maker in Mel Stuart’s 1971 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory , while Johnny Depp portrayed him in Tim Burton’s 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory .

Some fans reacted to Monday’s announcement with enthusiasm, praising the casting decision. “Honestly this is great. Don’t know how anyone could be mad at Timothée being Wonka,” one person tweeted .

“Timothée has proven multiple times that he is an extremely skilled actor, having taking on different roles with great success, so I'm sure he'll do a good job!!” someone else wrote . “I'm so happy for him and I can’t wait to see his next projects.”

Others, however, questioned whether a new incarnation of Wonka on the silver screen was necessary.

“Nothing against Timothée Chalamet, but I wasn't asking for a Willy Wonka origins movie,” one person shared .

“Ugh. I like Timothée Chalamet, but we REALLY don't need a Wonka origin story. Just as we didn't need a Johnny Depp remake with extra background scenes,” someone else tweeted .

Chalamet has several projects scheduled for release in the coming year. Dune , the adaptation Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, will come out on 17 September in the UK and 1 October in the US.

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch , also starring Chalamet, is expected to air at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

Chalamet will also appear alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and many more in Don’t Look Up , a star-studded Adam McKay film coming to Netflix.

